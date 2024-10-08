UGA wide receiver Colbie Young arrested, charged with assaulting unborn child

article

The Brief University of Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young is facing charges of battery and assaulting an unborn child. The arrest report alleges that Young grabbed his ex-girlfriend when she tried to leave his apartment after an argument. Multiple players on the University of Georgia football team have been arrested in recent months - most of whom have been driving violations.



University of Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young is in custody facing two charges following his arrest on Tuesday morning.

Records from the Clarke County Jail show that the 22-year-old member of the Georgia Bulldogs football team was booked at the jail around 4:18 a.m.

Young is charged with battery and assaulting an unborn child - both misdemeanors.

According to the arrest report, officers allege Young grabbed his ex-girlfriend and "squeezed her torso and abdomen very hard" when she tried to leave his apartment after an argument.

The responding officer said he saw a bruise and discoloration on the right side of the woman's chest as well as redness on her right flank. The officer took the woman to the hospital for medical attention.

When asked, Young reportedly told the officer that an argument between him and the woman "got heated and he escorted her to the door," but denied grabbing her.

Colbie Young (Clarke County Jail)

He remains in custody on a bond of $2,500.

Young is the latest player for the Bulldogs to be arrested this year, with multiple members of the team arrested on driving-related charges. The most recent before Young was cornerback Daniel Jeremy Harris in September.

One former player, wide receiver Rodarius "Rara" Thomas, was let go from the team after he was arrested in August on charges of second-degree cruelty to children and family violence battery.

Young had transferred to Georgia before the beginning of the season from the University of Miami.