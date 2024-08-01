UGA wide receiver Rara Thomas released from jail, attorney issues statement

article

Georgia football player Rodarius "Rara" Thomas is out of jail after posting bond days after his arrest in Athens.

The senior wide receiver was being held at the Athens-Clarke County Jail following his arrest on Friday morning on charges of second-degree cruelty to children and family violence battery.

Officials have not shared details about what led to Thomas's arrest.

On Tuesday, Thomas was released from custody after posting a bond of $3,500.

"I am pleased that bond could be set and Mr. Thomas released while we fully investigate the case," Attorney Kim Stephens, who is representing Thomas, said to Athletic reporter Seth Emerson. "We expect that this matter can be resolved swiftly and fairly once all facts are known."

Following his arrest, Thomas was indefinitely suspended from the Georgia Bulldogs.

Georgia executive associate athletic director for strategic communications Steven Drummond said in a statement provided to The Associated Press that "this is a pending legal matter. We will have no further comment at this point."

Who is Rara Thomas?

Rara Thomas was born in Eufaula, Alabama, and attended Eufaula High School. Known for his speed, agility, and ability to make critical catches, Thomas became a standout player, attracting attention from college scouts across the country. His impressive high school career included numerous accolades and a reputation as one of the top wide receiver prospects in Alabama.

Starting his college career, he quickly established himself as a key player for the Mississippi State Bulldogs. His freshman season showcased his potential, with notable performances that helped the Bulldogs in key games. Standing at 6'2" and weighing around 200 pounds, Thomas possesses the physical attributes ideal for a wide receiver. His playing style is characterized by explosive speed, precise route-running, and reliable hands. Thomas has demonstrated an uncanny ability to make difficult catches in high-pressure situations, earning him the trust of his quarterbacks and the admiration of the coaching staff.

Thomas transferred to UGA on Dec. 22, 2022.

This was Thomas's second arrest during his time at the University of Georgia. In January 2023, he was charged with false imprisonment and a misdemeanor count of family violence battery. Those charges were dropped on March 7 after he completed a pre-trial diversion program, according to court records.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.