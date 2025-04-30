Special Victims Unit formed to help victims in Gwinnett County

The Brief The Gwinnett County Solicitor General’s Office has created a Special Victims Unit to support victims of sensitive misdemeanor crimes such as sex offenses, stalking, and vehicular homicides. The unit includes specially trained assistant solicitors, investigators, victim advocates, and a trial assistant to handle cases with greater care and expertise. Solicitor General Lisamarie Bristol says the unit’s goal is to ensure victims receive timely resources and that offenders are held accountable in a balanced and meaningful way.



The Gwinnett County Solicitor General’s Office has launched a new Special Victims Unit aimed at providing focused support and legal resources for victims of sensitive misdemeanor crimes, including certain sex offenses, stalking, vehicular homicides, and animal cruelty.

What we know:



The cases are sensitive, and the victims are often in delicate situations. That’s why the Solicitor General says these individuals require special care.

The victims in question are affected by misdemeanor offenses, including sex crimes, vehicular homicides, stalking, pandering, and prostitution.

What they're saying:



These cases can present unique challenges.

"Certain sex cases between teenagers, between 13- to 18-year-olds—those cases can be incredibly sensitive," said Lisamarie Bristol, the Gwinnett County Solicitor General.

To better support these victims, Bristol launched a new Special Victims Unit designed to provide focused legal attention.

"It’s a team comprised of assistant solicitor generals, investigators, victim advocates, and a trial assistant," Bristol explained.

The Solicitor General’s Office is responsible for prosecuting misdemeanor crimes. The new unit is specifically trained to serve victims who are especially vulnerable.

"The people in those units have extra training and just a little bit of extra finesse and experience," said Bristol.

She says the Special Victims Unit will prioritize support for those relying on the office for help.

"Our goal is to ensure the people who need the resources are getting them as quickly as possible. Our goal is also to make sure that people are being held accountable in a meaningful and balanced way," Bristol said. "When I see the victims—when we see some of the trauma they go through—some of our thoughts are: how do we ensure that this doesn’t happen again?"

What's next:

The Special Victims Unit will also focus on prosecuting animal cruelty cases.