Doraville acupuncturist indicted for aggravated sexual battery

The Brief Dr. Meu Keon Kim, a Doraville acupuncturist, has been indicted on four felony counts of aggravated sexual battery and seven misdemeanor counts of sexual battery involving multiple patients. The charges stem from allegations by seven victims, with initial reports made in February and additional charges filed after more victims came forward in March. Kim remains in the DeKalb County Jail without bond and is scheduled to be arraigned on July 25; investigators believe more victims may still come forward.



A Doraville doctor who operated an acupuncture clinic has been indicted by a DeKalb County grand jury on multiple sexual assault charges involving patients.

PREVIOUS STORY: Doraville acupuncturist arrested for assaulting 2 clients, police say

What we know:

Dr. Meu Keon Kim, 70, of Norcross, was indicted on April 29, 2025, on four felony counts of aggravated sexual battery and seven misdemeanor counts of sexual battery. In addition, the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office has formally charged Kim with nine counts of sexual battery through misdemeanor accusations.

What they're saying:

According to investigators, two female patients initially reported that Kim touched them inappropriately during their treatment sessions. Kim was arrested by Doraville Police on February 11, 2025, and more charges were filed in March after additional alleged victims came forward. The latest charges are connected to a total of seven victims.

Kim remains in the DeKalb County Jail without bond. His arraignment is scheduled for July 25, 2025.

District Attorney Sherry Boston said the investigation is still ongoing and urged other possible victims to come forward. "Doctors take an oath to act in the best interests of their patients and to do them no harm; however, Dr. Kim is accused of doing the exact opposite," Boston said. "We hope anyone who felt violated while in his care will come forward so that we can hold him accountable for his alleged actions."

What you can do:

Anyone with information related to the case or who believes they may have been a victim is encouraged to contact the DA’s Office tip line at 404-371-2444.