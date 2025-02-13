Doraville acupuncturist arrested for assaulting 2 clients, police say

The Brief Doraville Police executed a search warrant at Kim’s Acupuncture as part of an ongoing investigation into multiple sexual assault-related offenses. Investigators believe there may be additional victims and urge anyone with information about owner Meu Keon Kim ("Dr. Kim") or the clinic to come forward. Reports can be made by calling Detective Kimberly Harris at 770-455-1000, with anonymous tips accepted through the Doraville Police Department’s website.



The Doraville Police Department has executed a search warrant at Kim’s Acupuncture, also known as Kim’s Oriental Medicine Clinic, located at 5269 Buford Highway NE, Suite 15, as part of an ongoing investigation into multiple sexual assault-related offenses.

What they're saying:

Assistant Chief of Doraville Police B.C. Harris says the case originated from two victims who reported that Dr. Meu Kim, 70, had sexually assaulted them months apart.

"Back in April, we received a complaint from a patron there. Subsequently, we received a second complaint from a woman in December. Our team of investigators examined the cases and found probable cause to believe that Dr. Meu Kim committed criminal acts of sexual battery and aggravated sexual battery," Harris said.

Doraville police investigators state that Kim is licensed to practice acupuncture in the state of Georgia.

At least one of the victims reported having seen Kim for more than 10 years. "There are no coincidences. It just doesn't make sense that we have two separate people over a couple of months say the exact same thing," Harris said.

Neighboring businesses reported that Kim had been practicing there for at least 15 years.

What you can do:

Authorities are urging anyone who has experienced or has knowledge of inappropriate or criminal conduct at the clinic or involving its owner, Meu Keon Kim, also known as "Dr. Kim," to report it.

"You can do it anonymously. You can come forward and tell us your story. We want you to. Really if you just want to get back your dignity, that's the best way to do it. And again, we have a detective that specializes in sexual crimes and they're professional. And this is exactly what they do," Harris said. "Every victim that we have just makes the case stronger. And so we need their help to ensure that he doesn't ever do this again."

How to Report Information:

Contact Detective Kimberly Harris at 770-455-1000

Submit anonymous tips through the Doraville Police Department’s website

What's next:

Harris reports that Kim has since bonded out of the DeKalb County Jail.

On Thursday, a sign on the business's door read, "Due to a family emergency, the clinic will be closed temporarily." He said that, at this point, they can't stop Kim from reopening his business.

The investigation remains active, and additional details will be released as they become available.