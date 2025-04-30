Woman arrested after drugs found during East Point traffic stop

article

The Brief A routine traffic stop in East Point led to the arrest of a driver carrying trafficking-level quantities of Ecstasy, marijuana, cocaine, and other drugs. Officers also recovered a loaded handgun, a digital scale with marijuana residue, and $915 in cash believed to be proceeds from drug sales. The suspect faces multiple felony charges, including drug trafficking, firearm possession during a crime, and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.



An East Point police officer responding to a noise complaint on April 27 ended up arresting a woman on multiple felony drug and firearm charges after a traffic stop revealed a cache of narcotics and a loaded handgun.

What we know:

The incident began when an officer witnessed a gray Nissan Sentra run a red light at the intersection of Washington Road and Camp Creek Parkway, narrowly missing another vehicle that was lawfully stopped at the light. During the stop, officers detected a strong smell of burnt marijuana coming from the car. The driver admitted to recently smoking marijuana inside the vehicle.

Although she refused to consent to a search of her bag, officers conducted a lawful search based on probable cause. Inside a black book bag on the front passenger seat, police discovered nearly 50 grams of Ecstasy—an amount consistent with trafficking—as well as approximately 148 grams of marijuana packaged for distribution, over 5 grams of suspected cocaine, more than 20 grams of THC wax, two suspected oxycodone pills, a digital scale with residue, multiple prepackaged bags of marijuana, and $915 in cash. A loaded handgun was also recovered from the vehicle.

What's next:

The suspect now faces several felony charges, including trafficking Ecstasy, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of cocaine, THC wax, and a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

What they're saying:

Officials praised the efforts of Officer Brown and East Point Dispatch for their roles in the investigation, emphasizing the importance of traffic enforcement in identifying dangerous criminal activity.