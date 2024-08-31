Expand / Collapse search

UGA vs. Clemson: Why isn't Trevor Etienne playing?

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  August 31, 2024 1:05pm EDT
Georgia Bulldogs
ATHENS, GA - APRIL 13: Georgia Bulldogs RB Trevor Etienne (1) during the G-Day Red and Black Spring Game on April 13, 2024, at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA. (Photo by John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ATLANTA - As the Georgia Bulldogs face the Clemson Tigers for their season opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, many Dawgs fans are wondering why they're missing star running back Trevor Etienne.

Etienne was charged for driving under the influence in March.

In July, the Florida transfer took a plea deal. After pleading no contest to a reckless driving charge and guilty to underage possession of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, and a window tint violation, his charges of DUI less safe and DUI under 21 were dropped, the Athens Banner-Herald reported.

Etienne was sentenced to 12 months of probation and was ordered to pay two fines totaling $1,392. He also agreed to complete community service, a substance abuse evaluation, and an alcohol risk reduction program.

He didn't play in Saturday's game as a result of his arrest.

Trevor Etienne (Credit: Athens-Clarke County Sheriff's Office)

Before transferring to Georgia, Etienne played two seasons with the Florida Gators. His older brother, Travis Etienne, Jr., is the running back for the Jacksonville Jaguars.