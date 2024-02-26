UGA campus murder: Students return to classes, vigil scheduled for Monday



A growing memorial has been established at Lake Herrick, marking the location where Laken Riley's body was discovered last Thursday. Riley, who failed to return home after her morning run that day, has left the University of Georgia campus in a state of mourning.

Although classes were canceled on Friday, they have resumed today. While some students chose to return home for the weekend, others remained on campus. The prevailing sentiment among the student body is one of surrealism, and a somber mood has settled across the university as academic activities resume. Many students express heightened caution in their movements around campus in the wake of the incident.

Riley's sorority – Alpha Chi Omega – has scheduled a vigil in her honor at 3 p.m. in Tate Plaza this afternoon. Students and faculty are expected to gather to remember and pay their respects.

WYATT BANKS ALSO TO BE REMEMBERED

Additionally, student Wyatt Banks will be remembered by his fraternity – Kappa Sigma – during Monday afternoon's vigil.

Banks reportedly killed himself on campus shortly before the death of Riley.

A GoFundMe has also been established for Banks, who was a metro Atlanta native. The organizers of the GoFundMe say they plan to use the money to raise awareness towards mental health and suicide.

PRIOR TRAGEDY FOR ALPHA CHI OMEGA

Riley's death isn't the first tragic death that has impacted Alpha Chi Omega.

Two members of the Alpha Chi Omega lost their lives in 2016 in a car crash that killed four UGA students and injured one.

On April 27, 2016, Kayla Canedo, Brittany Feldman, Christina Semeria and Halle Scott died in an off-campus crash. The driver, Agnes Kim, survived but was critically injured.

The young women were in a white Toyota Camry, driving northbound on Greensboro Highway just outside Athens, when the car, for unknown reasons, went into the southbound lanes and struck a blue Chevrolet Cobalt. Investigators ruled out alcohol and drugs and the car's data didn't show any evidence the car was speeding.

Canedo and Semeria were members of Alpha Chi Omega and Feldman was a member of Pi Beta Phi.

A funeral for Riley will take place March 1.