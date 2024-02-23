We're learning more about Laken Riley, the Augusta University student who was found dead on the campus of the University of Georgia.

Riley's younger sister, Lauren, shared a heartfelt message about Riley on Instagram, calling her, her "best friend."

"The best sister and my built in best friend from the very first second," the post reads in part. "This isn’t fair, and I will never understand it but I know you are in heaven "

Where was Laken Riley from?

Riley was from Woodstock and a 2020 graduate of River Ridge High School where she ran cross country and track. The 22-year-old was first enrolled at UGA before transferring to August University to complete her nursing degree.

Cherokee County Schools superintendent Brian Hightowner described Riley as a standout athlete and student.

"Our community and our world lost a shining light. An outstanding scholar athlete, Laken inspired classmates and teachers with her love of learning and her kindness to all," Hightower sent in a statement to FOX 5.

Neighbors react to Augusta University student's death

Neighbors, like Jill Harvill, who knew Riley and her family, told FOX 5 that they cannot fathom what has happened.

"We were heartbroken because we have a daughter that could very well be in the same situation. Our heart goes out to the family. I just can't even imagine," she said. "You think of the young ladies that you know there. It makes me worried. I grew up, my mom always said, you do everything in numbers. You never do anything by yourself and that is what I've taught my daughter. I am just heartbroken for the family. I can't imagine what they are going through.

Laken Riley's disappearance and death

The 22-year-old nursing student was reported missing by a friend to UGA's police department just after noon on Feb. 22 after she failed to return from a run. Her body was found a short time later near in a forested area around Lake Herrick near the Intramural Fields.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, and several federal law enforcement agencies have each played roles in the investigation.

On Feb. 23, authorities had set up a mobile command center at the Argo Apartments off Milledge Avenue near Lake Herrick and UGA. That afternoon, UGA spokesperson Greg Trevor confirmed they were speaking to a person of interest.

Hours later, the university announced that a suspect had been taken into custody.

More details are expected to be released in the coming days.