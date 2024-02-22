UGA investigating death of student on campus near Lake Herrick, avoid the area

The University of Georgia Police Department is investigating the death of a student on campus.

UGA's police department says it received a call from a person who was concerned about their friend around 12:07 p.m. Feb. 22. The caller said their friend had gone for a run at the Intramural Fields earlier in the day and had not returned as expected.

Officers responded to the area and immediately began searching.

At approximately 12:38 p.m., they found the individual in the forested area behind Lake Herrick. The individual was not conscious and not breathing and had visible injuries. Emergency medical responders pronounced the individual dead at the scene.

Lake Herrick is located very close to the Intramural Fields off College Station Road and East Campus Road.

Map of Oconee Forest Park, which includes Lake Herrick (University of Georgia).

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Athens-Clarke County Police Department have been called in to help with the investigation. UGA is asking people to avoid the area while the scene is active.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the UGA Police Department at 706-542-2200.