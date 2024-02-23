UGA murder suspect’s brother arrested for fake green card

Jose Antonio Ibarra’s brother faces federal charges of possessing a fake green card, the Department of Justice announced late Friday.

Diego Ibarra, 29, of Venezuela, was one of the three men questioned by officials on Friday in the death of 22-year-old Augusta University nursing student Laken Riley. His 26-year-old brother would eventually be arrested for her murder.

The elder Ibarra was stopped by Athens-Clarke County police on Friday because he met the description of a person of interest in the case. He showed investigators a U.S. permanent resident card, commonly known as a green card, as his identification. Investigators, believing the card was fake, contacted Homeland Security Investigations.

In a statement sent to FOX 5 Atlanta, the United States Attorney’s Office Middle District of Georgia wrote:

"Ibarra is a citizen of Venezuela and was processed for expedited removal but claimed a credible fear of return to Venezuela. He was consequently released from immigration custody pending adjudication of his claim for asylum on April 30, 2024."

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the elder Ibarra had been arrested three times in Athens. The first was in September for driving under the influence of alcohol and driving without a license. The following month, he was charged with theft by shoplifting. In December, he was arrested for failure to appear for a fingerprintable offense.

Diego Ibarra was booked into the Athens-Clarke County Jail late Friday night. It was unclear when he will make his first appearance.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.