UGA campus death: Gov. Kemp wants answers about murder suspect's immigration status

article

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is demanding answers from the White House following the tragic killing of a 22-year-old nursing student, Laken Hope Riley, on Thursday at the University of Georgia in Athens. The alleged perpetrator, 26-year-old Jose Antonio Ibarra from Venezuela, was arrested for her murder near Lake Herrick on UGA's campus during a morning run.

During a press conference on Friday night, UGA Police Chief Jeff Clark disclosed that Ibarra is not a U.S. citizen. Furthermore, Ibarra's older brother, Diego Ibarra, aged 29, was arrested for possessing a fraudulent U.S. permanent resident card, commonly known as a green card.

DIEGO JOSE IBARRO

Despite this information, the United States Attorney's Office, Middle District of Georgia, stated on Saturday morning that they lack details about Jose Ibarra's immigration status. Media reports, including from FOX News, claim Jose Ibarra illegally crossed into El Paso, Texas, in September 2022, although ICE has reportedly not officially commented on the matter.

RELATED STORIES

Expressing concern, Gov. Kemp addressed a letter to the President on Saturday morning, seeking clarification. In the letter, Kemp questions why his administration was not informed about the situation involving the murder suspect's brother, who was arrested for possessing a fraudulent U.S. permanent resident card, commonly known as a green card. He also seeks information on Jose Ibarra's current immigration status and underscores the urgency of receiving these details promptly.

Gov. Kemp emphasized the reliance on unofficial sources and leaks to media outlets for information about Jose Ibarra. He asserted that answers to these fundamental questions must be provided publicly as soon as possible to ensure that state and local officials have the necessary information to safeguard communities.

On social media, several prominent Republicans in Georgia, including Rep. Mike Collins and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, are placing blame on what they perceive as President Biden's lenient immigration policies. They have expressed their concerns and criticisms through statements on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Other Georgia Republicans are taking a more reserved approach and supporting Kemp's demand for answers.

Jose Ibarra made his first appearance in front of a judge in Clarke County on Saturday morning. He was denied bond. Ibarra was not seen on camera because his lawyer requested that he not be shown because they did not want him to be seen in jail clothing. The judge granted the request.

It is not known when Diego Ibarra will face a judge.