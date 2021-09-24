Two mayoral hopefuls blast decision to provide security after bottoms leaves office

The reaction to a new law that would allow outgoing Atlanta mayors to keep their security detail is drawing a strong reaction.

Sharon Gay and Councilman Andre Dickens -- both candidates for mayor -- said they do not believe the personal security measure is the right thing to do, especially when Atlanta is currently several hundred officers short.

The mayor declined to be interviewed about the legislation, which her office drafted.

Sources tell FOX 5 there have been credible threats made against Keisha Lance Bottoms. They say a high-profile figure doesn't all of a sudden stop having issues just because the calendar changes and they are no longer in office.

FOX 5 checked on how the state handles departing governors. A law enforcement supervisor says once a governor's term is over, the state patrol detail is withdrawn unless there is a specific concern which, for a time, might necessitate extra coverage temporarily.

City Council President Felicia Moore, councilmembers Andre Dickens and Antonio Brown, as well as attorney Sharon Gay and Former Mayor Reed will face off against some other big names this November.

Voters will head to the polls on November 2.

