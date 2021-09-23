Mayor Bottoms to receive Atlanta police protection following end of her term

Keisha Lance Bottoms will continue to receive her personal police protection after she leaves office.

In a little-noticed action by the Atlanta City Council on Monday, the lawmakers authorized the round-the-clock police detail for up to six months.

Proponents of the new law cite a volatile climate that present-day politicians are working under that did not exist a decade ago, or even three years ago.

As for Ms. Bottoms, sources familiar with her administration, say the public has no idea the number of threats -- some deemed credible -- that have come her way.

"If that is the case," says Councilman Michael Bond, "then those incidents should be looked at on a case-by-case basis by the chief. The council should not have just approved a flat six months."

And the council action is broader than the current officeholders.

The incoming mayor will receive what is called executive protection. And outgoing mayors after Bottoms will receive it.

The timing of the decision is stirring controversy. Atlanta is at least 500 officers short of full staffing.

As for the stance of the top executive of the city, Mayor Bottoms declined to be interviewed on the record for this story.

Someone familiar with her thinking said it is not reasonable to think that threats she may be under disappear the day after she is no longer the mayor.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS