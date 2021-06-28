Trump supporters continue to push unproven claim of election fraud at Alpharetta event

The fight over the 2020 presidential election is not over for some Donald Trump supporters, who still maintain the general election in the peach state was rigged, despite little success in legal challenges.

The Trump-aligned group "Women For America First" hosted an event focused on election integrity in Fulton County at the Hotel at Avalon in Alpharetta. It was attended by more than100 people.

They characterized Fulton County as "ground zero" for what they think really happened in the November general election across the country.

"If they actually won, then they should be happy to prove they actually won," Amy Kremer, Chair of Women for America First told the audience, which was met with a thunderous applause.

Last week, a Georgia Superior Court judge dismissed most of a lawsuit seeking a deep inspection of 147,000 ballots in Fulton County. That ruling all but eliminates the possibility for an in-person review of absentee ballots using high-powered microscopes.

These Trump supporters believe that doing so will overturn President Joe Biden’s 12,000 vote victory in the state.

Those in attendance Monday evening believed that at least some of those ballots were counterfeit.

Among those who spoke, Suzi Voyles, a Trump supporter who said she worked as a poll manager and claimed she witnessed irregularities.

"I started glancing down the ballot. Every vote on every ballot on both sides, even soil and conservation, was exactly the same," Voyles said.

There remains to be no evidence whatsoever of widespread voter fraud in Fulton County or anywhere in Georgia.

