3 men wanted in mass shooting at SW Atlanta gas station, police say

article

The Brief Atlanta police are trying to identify three men wanted in connection with a shooting at a gas station on Wednesday night. While details about the shooting remain limited, authorities say four men were injured and are receiving treatment at local hospitals. Investigators shared surveillance photos in the hopes that someone can help them identify the men.



Atlanta police are asking the public for help identifying three men believed to be suspects in a shooting that injured multiple people at a local gas station.

On Wednesday night, investigators say someone shot four men during an incident at a gas station on Cascade Road.

What we know:

Shortly before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to reports of a person shot at the gas station.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers found three men who had been shot at the scene. One man had been shot in the neck. Another had been shot in the leg. The third was shot in the right hand.

Medics took the victims to the hospital for treatment. Authorities said all three were alert, conscious, and breathing.

The scene of the shooting on Cascade Road. (FOX 5)

Later that night, police say a fourth man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his buttocks. He was reported to be in a similar condition—alert, conscious, and breathing.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not shared any information about what may have led up to the shooting.

The identities of the four men have not been released.

Dig deeper:

Late Thursday night, the Atlanta Police Department shared photos taken from surveillance footage near the gas station of three men officials say were suspects in the shooting.

One man was wearing a mask, a green shirt, tan pants, and red sneakers. Another was wearing all black clothing with white sneakers. The third had one a white shirt, black hat, and ripped blue jeans.

What you can do:

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the shooting to send them tips by calling Crime Stoppers Atlanta at (404) 577-8477.