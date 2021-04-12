Fulton County Commission chair reacts to new election reform law

Georgia's new election reform law will impact millions of voters.

Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts opposes the law and said he's working to find ways to lessen its impact before the next election.

Chairman Pitts said the provisions limiting voter drop boxes and mobile units will make it more difficult for some people to vote.

"They believed there was fraud, maleficence, wrong-doing, hanky-panky with respect to the elections and nothing could be further from the truth," Pitts said.

Governor Brian Kemp said liberal lies have fueled the controversy surrounding the law which he said expands voter access and will prevent voter fraud.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.