Truist Park to host World Series watch party

It won't just be The Battery open to Atlanta Braves fans for Game Six of the World Series on Tuesday.

Truist Park will open its doors to fans. Tickets start at $10 which includes the Lower Level and Terrace Level seats.

Infiniti Club seats will go for $20 a piece.

And fans can sit on the field for $75. That price is discounted to some A-List Members.

BLOOPER and the Braves entertainment teams will be on hand inside the stadium.

The concession stands will also be open throughout the park.

Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. with the first pitch scheduled for 8:09 p.m.

Truist Park will be open again on Wednesday if Game Seven is needed.

For details go to Braves.com/watchparty.

