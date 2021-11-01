Braves fans still hopeful headed into Game Six of the World Series

Truist Park remained busy Monday with fans wanting to grab Braves merchandise.

Many were upbeat and positive as they hope the team returns to Atlanta with a victory and a title.

"Chop on Baby!" Daniel Warren said.

"I’ve been waiting 11 years for this," eleven-year-old Liam Buck said.

There’s no disappointment, just determination for Braves fans on Monday as many are ready to take down the Astros in Houston.

"Both of my grandfathers have passed and they were huge Braves fans. Last night I was hoping the best for them. I feel like their energy and their spirit is going to push the Braves over in Houston," Ella Stanley said.

Fans from all over the country lined up outside the Braves Clubhouse wanting to get gear before heading back home.

"To see this many people the day after out here looking to buy merchandise is powerful," Stanley said.

"The energy was unreal. It was unbelievable. The grand slam was probably the best moment of my life at a sporting event. It gave me chills and I’m surprised I have a voice this morning," Daniel Warren said.

"It’s been an amazing ride to watch them. From the energy to the chemistry it’s all amazing. As fans we love to see it," Joel Jenkins said.

"I have dealt with all the heartaches and heartbreaks from the years. So, to pull it off this year is just awesome," Patrick Buck said.

"We are going to bring it back home to a parade. I already told work I’m not coming in and I’m taking the week off," Stanley said.

TRUIST PARK TO HOST WORLD SERIES WATCH PARTY

"It would mean the world to all Braves fans," Jenkins said.

"Go Braves! Bring it home for my grandfathers. Let’s go," Stanley said.

The Battery will be open Tuesday night for fans to watch the game on the big screen.

