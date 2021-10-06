Expand / Collapse search
Troup County mother, unborn child found in crashed car riddled with bullets die

Published 
FOX 5 Atlanta
State and local law enforcement investigate a deadly crash along Highway 18 near E. Drummond Road on Oct. 5, 2021. article

State and local law enforcement investigate a deadly crash along Highway 18 near E. Drummond Road on Oct. 5, 2021. (Troup County Sheriff's Office)

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators in Troup County are trying to piece together what led to a shooting and crash that claimed the life of a pregnant woman and her unborn child on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 12:49 p.m. along Highway 18 near E. Drummond Road. Troup County deputies arrived at the scene to find a Honda Accord that appeared to have multiple bullet holes in the side. The woman inside had to be pulled from the vehicle. She was unresponsive and was rushed to a Columbus area hospital in critical condition.

The woman later identified as 29-year-old Akeila Ware, of LaGrange, was pregnant, but her unborn child also died.

FAMILY INJURED IN WRONG-WAY CRASH CAUGHT ON CAMERA IN COBB COUNTY

Investigators believe Ware was shot by the driver of a silver Nissan car with possible front-end damage near the intersection of Highway 18 and Whitesville Road.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash and the Troup County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Ware’s death. 

Anyone with information can call the Troup County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 70-812-1000.

