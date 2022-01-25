Triple shooting in SW Atlanta result of drug sale turned robbery, police say

Atlanta police are working a triple shooting in southwest Atlanta they say was the result of a drug sale that turned into a robbery.

It happened Tuesday morning at The Park at Castleton Apartments on Bent Creek Way, off Campbellton Road.

What happened

A police Lieutenant tells FOX 5's Aungelique Proctor that two people pulled up to Building "G" to buy drugs and people standing at the apartments attempted to rob those in the car.

That is when gunfire erupted and three people were shot. The wounded driver rushed to a nearby Chevron on Campbellton Road where witnesses say the two people asked for an ambulance.

Three people were rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital in all. Police say the incident was the fourth shooting they have investigated in just three days.

Atlanta shootings

Two people were taken into custody following the triple shooting, including one person who was transported to Grady.

Officers have not yet released names, but say all three injuries are non-life-threatening.

