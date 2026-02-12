Man wanted by Griffin police for allegedly beating girlfriend

article

The Brief Griffin police seek man accused in domestic violence case. Victim reported being held overnight and assaulted. Suspect considered armed and dangerous; warrants issued.



Griffin police are searching for a man accused of holding his girlfriend against her will and assaulting her during a domestic violence incident.

What we know:

Officers with the Griffin Police Department’s Uniform Patrol Division responded Feb. 10 to the Family Dollar in the 1600 block of North Hill Street after receiving a report of domestic violence. Police said the victim told officers her boyfriend, 35-year-old Carlos Elder had held her at his residence overnight and physically attacked her.

According to investigators, the woman said Elder struck her, choked her and bit her during the incident. She was able to escape the following day and seek help.

Police obtained warrants charging Elder with aggravated assault involving strangulation, battery under the Family Violence Act, kidnapping and false imprisonment.

What you can do:

Authorities said Elder remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call 911 or contact the Griffin Police Department.

Police also reminded the public that help is available for those experiencing domestic violence through the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.