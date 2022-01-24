Shooting outside Loca Luna in Midtown has parents, neighbors on edge

A shooting in the parking lot of a popular Midtown restaurant has parents and residents feeling uneasy.

Dozens of people can be seen running from Luna Loca restaurant on Amsterdam Ave about 10:47 p.m. Sunday. The chaos was captured on cellphone and appears on social media accounts like ATL Uncensored and ATLscoop.

FIGHT LEADS TO GUNFIRE OUTSIDE LOCA LUNA IN MIDTOWN

Those who live and work in the area say the shooting is disturbing.

"I am not really around here during the weekends, but it does stay in your mind, if you know this stuff is happening on the weekends, it can make you a little worried," employee Luke

Geckeler revealed.

"We are at Piedmont Park, the heart of Midtown. This area brings a lot of joy to people," Geckeler responded.

Amsterdam Walk is a popular, family friendly area. Atlanta Ballet Dance studio and an International Preschool are located nearby. Parents were understandably uneasy.

"It makes me nervous to hear about another one. We just had a deadly shooting last October," parent Melissa Thompson commented.

Atlanta police investigators say one man was shot in the leg after leaving the parking lot at a nearby BP gas station. He is expected to recover, but those who frequent the area say the previous deadly shooting makes last night's shooting more disturbing. Then there's the nearby unsolved Piedmont Park murder of Katie Janness.

PIEDMONT PARK MURDER INVESTIGATION GETTING CLOSE TO ARREST, POLICE SAY

"That Piedmont Park murder with the nice woman with her dog near Henry's. You know they haven't solved that one, " Mrs. Thompson concluded. She admits Atlanta Police are doing all they can.

Atlanta detectives have no suspects at this time. They are checking surveillance tape and canvassing the area.

In a statement sent to FOX 5, Halpern Enterprises says it has terminated the lease agreement with Loca Luna at Amsterdam Walk "effective immedietly."

