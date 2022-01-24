Shootings at Atlanta restaurant, gas station connected, police say

Police are investigating an altercation at an Atlanta restaurant and a shooting at a gas station on Sunday night. Police say the incidents are connected.

Atlanta police said a fight led to gunfire outside Loca Luna. Several cars were damaged.

Police said the fight led to at a shooting at a nearby BP gas station. Police said the person shot was coming from Loca Luna and shot once at the gas station on Piedmont Avenue.

Police said the victim is hospitalized and is expected to be OK.

Police have not released information about a possible suspect.

