Police investigating shooting at Red Martini in Buckhead

Atlanta police are investigating an overnight shooting at a popular Buckhead nightclub.

The shooting was reported overnight at Red Martini Restaurant and Lounge, located on Peachtree Road in Buckhead Village.

Officers remained on scene overnight and into the morning gathering evidence.

It's unclear if anyone was injured. Police have not said if any arrests have been made.