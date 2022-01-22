Expand / Collapse search

Police investigating shooting at Red Martini in Buckhead

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Buckhead
Police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred hours apart. The first, a shooting at a popular nightclub in Buckhead. The second, a deadly shooting in southeast Atlanta.

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating an overnight shooting at a popular Buckhead nightclub.

The shooting was reported overnight at Red Martini Restaurant and Lounge, located on Peachtree Road in Buckhead Village.

Shooting investigation at Red Martini Restaurant & Lounge in Buckhead.

Officers remained on scene overnight and into the morning gathering evidence.

It's unclear if anyone was injured. Police have not said if any arrests have been made.