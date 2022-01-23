Fulton deputy shoots suspected burglar who entered his home, police say

Investigators say a Fulton County deputy shot and killed a man who had broken into his home overnight in southeast Atlanta.

The incident was reported just after midnight near the intersection of Springside Drive NE and Macon Drive SW.

According to Atlanta police, officers responded for a report of a man who had been shot. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The GBI is investigating a deadly shooting involving a Fulton County deputy in SE Atlanta. Investigators say the deputy shot a suspected burglar.

Officials have not released that man's identity.

Investigators learned that a Fulton County deputy was responding to an incident at his own home when this happened.

"The deputy was coming home to a burglary in process. After that there was some kind of exchange, there was gunfire and the suspect was shot deceased," Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton, Jr. told FOX 5.

The name of the deputy was not immediately released.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE