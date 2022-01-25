Arrest made in Atlanta shooting that killed 6-month-old baby boy

In less than 24 hours, Atlanta police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting in northwest Atlanta Monday that claimed the life of a 6-month-old boy, officials announced Tuesday.

The suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Dequasie Little. Atlanta police said they are confident that they have the shooter and that they will track down anyone else involved.

22-year-old Dequasie Little (Houston County Sheriff's Office)

Who is Dequasie Little?

What is known right now about the 22-year-old suspect accused by police of a shooting that claimed the life of a 6-month-old boy comes from public records.

Little has recently been released from the Houston County jail after his probation on misdemeanor charges battery and child cruelty was revoked back in November.

Little was also on probation on aggravated assault charges in Fulton County from 2019. Court records show he pleaded guilty to those charges under a first offense status, receiving five years of probation.

A petition was filed in October asking the court to revoke his probation, but no changes were made, records indicate.

Little is also out on bond for a misdemeanor charge in Clayton County, according to jail records, after being charged with two counts of giving false information.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.

The Shooting

The shooting was reported around 3 p.m. at a Food Mart on Anderson Avenue NW near the intersection with Tiger Flowers Drive. According to Atlanta police, there was an altercation between two adults that resulted in gunfire.

BABY, JUST 6-MONTHS-OLD, SHOT AND KILLED IN NW ATLANTA CAUGHT IN CROSSFIRE BETWEEN ADULTS, POLICE SAY

During the gunfight, a stray bullet hit 6-month-old Grayson Matthew Fleming-Gray as he rode with his family passing the Food Mart.

Medics rushed the baby to Grady Memorial Hospital he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant publicly vowed to find the person who pulled the trigger and ended the baby boy's life.

Grayson Matthew Fleming-Gray

"These children are bearing the burden and the pain of adults who are choosing to use guns to settle disputes," Dickens said at the scene of the crime on Monday. "The children are bearing this burden with their lives."

Vehicle of Interest

Tuesday, police shared surveillance video of a light-colored Jeep SUV driving off in the background that is a vehicle of interest.

In the video, it appears someone is pointing a weapon out of the front passenger window.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $5,000 is available for anyone with information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.

Third child shot in January

This is the third child under the age of 6 shot in Atlanta in January alone. Two of them have now died.

The first victim was a 1-year-old girl who was shot by another child with an unsecured gun inside a home on the 800 block of Harwell Road. The young girl's mother has been charged with second-degree murder.

Advertisement

The second shooting happened on Jan. 19 when a 5-year-old was hit by a stray bullet after two drivers started shooting at each other on Campbellton Road. Two suspects have been taken into custody in that investigation.