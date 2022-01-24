6-month-old child shot and killed in NW Atlanta, police say

A 6-month-old child was shot and killed in northwest Atlanta Monday afternoon and a murder investigation is now underway, police say.

The shooting was reported at a Food Mart on Anderson Avenue NW near the intersection with Tiger Flowers Drive. According to Atlanta police, there was an altercation that resulted in gunfire.

Atlanta police initially confirmed that a juvenile was involved in the shooting. They later confirmed that the juvenile was a 6-month-old. They say the child was caught in the cross-fire and not an intended target.

"These children are bearing the burden and the pain of adults who are choosing to use guns to settle disputes," Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said addressing the media. "The children are bearing this burden with their lives."

The mayor and Atlanta police vowed they would catch the person responsible.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.

