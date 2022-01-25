Atlanta city leaders talk about stopping the violence after baby is shot and killed

Atlanta city leaders are talking about plans to combat crime after the senseless death of a 6-month-old baby.

Mayor Andre Dickens said it comes down to everyone working together, from police to the mayor's office to the Fulton County District Attorney's office, plus non-profits, faith organizations, and the community, to stop the violence.

ARREST MADE IN ATLANTA SHOOTING THAT KILLED 6-MONTH-OLD BABY BOY

"The issue of gun violence is gripping the nation and the city, and I'm here to say enough is enough this has to stop," said Mayor Andre Dickens.

Mayor Dickens is angry and sad after the senseless shooting death of a baby. Six-month-old Grayson Fleming-Gray was in his mother's car when they were caught in the crossfire of a dispute between two adults. Less than 24 hours later, 22-year-old Dequaise Little was arrested for the crime.

"Gun violence is out of control and we're going to put an end to it here in Atlanta," said Mayor Dickens.

He's not alone in this battle. District Attorney Fani Willis said they're tracking repeat offenders.

"I, like the mayor, am disgusted that this happened in our city. We've taken a real aggressive approach toward repeat offenders," said Willis.

The focus is on young people.

"Sixty percent of the crime we're seeing is committed by people between 13 and 25 that's a societal problem," said Dickens.

To help get to the root of the cause of the criminal activity, the Mayor is enlisting the help of non-profits and other organizations.

"Making sure folks know they have pathways to opportunities, there are people who care about them, keeps them off the street and prevents them from wanting to form gangs.

Grayson Matthew Fleming-Gray

From the mayor's office to the district Attorney's office to police, city leaders said it's going to take all of them, plus the community, to combat crime.

"As a community, we can't lay this on the shoulder of the police department or the DA's office of the mayor's office. It's going to take all of us to stop this foolishness that we're seeing," said Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant.

"It has to stop on behalf of Grayson Fleming-Gray and all the victims that did not have to die this way," said Mayor Dickens.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____