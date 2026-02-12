Drugs, phones, more headed to prison intercepted by GDC, police

article

The Brief Sparta police and GDC agents said they intercepted a massive shipment of contraband, including nearly 13 pounds of marijuana and over 2 pounds of meth. The bag was discovered Wednesday morning near the intersection of New and East Broad streets, just outside the prison's vicinity.



The Sparta Police Department is investigating after a bag of contraband was intercepted before it could be smuggled into Hancock State Prison.

What we know:

Officers responded to the area of New and East Broad streets around 8:50 a.m. Wednesday, where they met with an agent from the Georgia Department of Corrections. The agent presented a bag containing several types of drugs, mobile hotspots, and cellphones that were allegedly destined for the prison.

The bag was turned over to the Sparta Police Department for further investigation.

By the numbers:

According to police, the bag contained:

2,722 grams of tobacco

1,330 grams of MDMA

1,172 grams of methamphetamine

5,865 grams of marijuana

10 cellphones

12 cables

Three charging blocks

Two mobile hotspots

14 lighters

Four tubes of lip balm

10 SIM card keys

What we don't know:

FOX 5 has reached out to authorities for information on how the GDC agent discovered the bag and whether any suspects have been identified or charged.