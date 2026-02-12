Randy King sentenced to life for 2023 Buckhead valet killing

article

The Brief Randy King was found guilty on all counts in the 2023 shooting death of Harrison Olvey. Prosecutors said Olvey was shot while trying to stop a car break-in outside a Buckhead nightclub. Olvey later died at Grady Memorial Hospital; King had pleaded not guilty. King was sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole.



Randy King was sentenced to life in prison after he was found guilty on all counts in connection with the September 2023 killing of Harrison Olvey.

What we know:

Opening statements in King’s trial began Tuesday. Prosecutors said Olvey, a valet attendant, was shot outside a Buckhead nightclub near Piedmont Road and Lindbergh Drive while attempting to stop several men — including King — from breaking into a vehicle. Olvey later died at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Members of the Kennesaw State University chapter of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity hold a car wash to raise funds for a memorial scholarship in Harrison Olvey’s name on April 23, 2024. (Supplied)

PREVIOUS STORY: Man accused of killing valet in 2023 enters plea, given court date

King had pleaded not guilty and was turned in by family members following the shooting. His mother previously told FOX 5 Atlanta that while her son may have been present during the car break-ins, she denied he was the gunman.

King sat calmly while the verdicts were read. However, sobs could be heard coming from family members in the courtroom.

What's next:

King was sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole. The judge said part of his reasoning for the sentence was due to King's "lack of remorse" shown throughout the trial.