Man accused of killing valet in 2023 enters plea, given court date

article

Randy King, accused of fatally shooting a man outside a Buckhead nightclub in September 2023, has pleaded not guilty to murder.

The victim, Harrison R. Olvey, 25, was working as a valet attendant when he reportedly tried to stop several men, including King, from breaking into a car on the 2400 block of Piedmont Road NE during the early hours of Sept. 3, 2023.

Olvey was shot and killed by one of the men, whom Atlanta police later identified as Randy King, 22.

After being on the run for several weeks, King was arrested after his family turned him in.

Olvey's mother, Autumn Ernst, told FOX 5 Atlanta that she hopes her son's killer remains behind bars for life.

"He needs to be in prison forever and never step outside a prison ever again," Ernst said.

King’s mother, who did not provide her name, defended her son in an interview with FOX 5 Atlanta. She admitted her son may have been involved in the car break-ins but denied that he was the shooter.

"Do you have solid footage of my son shooting the victim for you to be saying, ‘Oh, he’s guilty?’" she said. "You’re playing him out here in the public saying, ‘Oh, he’s guilty, he deserved it.’ He only deserves a fair chance."

King’s trial is reportedly scheduled to begin on Dec. 9, according to Olvey's family.