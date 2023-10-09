Reward increase in shooting death of Lindbergh-area valet

Crime Stoppers Atlanta has increased the reward for tips leading to the arrest of the shooter who killed a valet during the early morning hours of Sept. 3.

The valet, 25-year-old Harrison R. Olvey, was shot interrupting car break-in near the Longhorn Steakhouse located at 2430 Piedmont Road NE, according to the Atlanta Police Department. He was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died.

Investigators believe 22-year-old Randy A. King is the gunman responsible.

Randy A. King (Atlanta Police Department)

Police describe King as being 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighing 133 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

The reward for information leading to his arrest and indictment has since grown to up to $5,000.

Anyone who sees him or may know his whereabouts is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.StopCrimeAtl.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for the reward.