Valet attendant killed overnight in Lindbergh area

A valet attendant was shot and killed overnight after he interrupted a crime in progress, according to Atlanta Police Department.

It happened around 2 a.m. Sept. 3 on Piedmont Road in the Lindbergh area.

Police have not released the victim's name but said he was 25-years-old.

It appears that he encountered some thieves who were breaking into some vehicles.

Less than a week ago, 33-year-old Shadarrian Jacobs was caught in the crossfire when someone confronted car burglars on Spring Street in Midtown Atlanta.

No arrests have been made in either case so far.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.