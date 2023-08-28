Security guard killed trying to stop car burglars in Midtown Atlanta, police say

An Atlanta security guard is dead after police say he was shot while on duty by a pair of would-be car burglars early Monday morning.

Atlanta police say the shooting happened around 2 a.m. near the intersection of 3rd Street and Spring Street.

FOX 5 cameras saw homicide investigators placing multiple evidence markets in the roadway in front of a parking garage.

Investigators say the security guard had tried to stop two people attempting to break into vehicles inside the garage.

As the two fled in a car, police say they started shooting, hitting the security guard at least once. He was not able to survive his injuries.

"We're taken aback by the incident," Atlanta Police Lt. Germain Dearlove said. "The homicide unit and the Atlanta Police Department are taking this investigation very seriously."

Officials have not released the identity of the victim other than saying he was a man in his early 30s.

At this time, investigators do not have a description of the gunmen.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.