5 pounds of marijuana seized during Atlanta traffic stop, man arrested

article

The Brief Mark Morrison, 31, was arrested after a traffic stop revealed over 5 pounds of marijuana, a handgun, and $3,457 in cash. Officers say Morrison initially gave a false name and was driving with a suspended license. He faces multiple charges, including drug distribution, firearm possession during a felony, and providing false information to police.



A routine traffic stop in Buckhead early Wednesday morning led to the arrest of a man now facing multiple felony charges after officers discovered drugs, a weapon, and cash in his vehicle.

What we know:

According to police, the incident occurred around 12:34 a.m. July 9 when officers pulled over a 2016 BMW X4 in the 3300 block of Piedmont Road NE after identifying the driver as having a suspended license. The driver initially told officers he didn’t have his license on him and provided a false name in an attempt to conceal his identity.

After further questioning, the driver was detained. Officers then detected the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle. During a pat-down, a concealed handgun was found in the driver’s pants. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed several large bags of marijuana.

In total, police say they recovered over 5 pounds of marijuana, a firearm, and $3,457 in cash. The driver was later identified as 31-year-old Mark Morrison.

Morrison was arrested and transported to the Fulton County Jail, where he was charged with:

Driving While License Suspended

Illegal Window Tint

Providing False Name to Police

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Possession of Drug-Related Objects

Police remind the public that all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.