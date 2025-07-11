Expand / Collapse search

5 pounds of marijuana seized during Atlanta traffic stop, man arrested

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  July 11, 2025 11:19am EDT
Credit: Atlanta Police Department

The Brief

    • Mark Morrison, 31, was arrested after a traffic stop revealed over 5 pounds of marijuana, a handgun, and $3,457 in cash.
    • Officers say Morrison initially gave a false name and was driving with a suspended license.
    • He faces multiple charges, including drug distribution, firearm possession during a felony, and providing false information to police.

ATLANTA - A routine traffic stop in Buckhead early Wednesday morning led to the arrest of a man now facing multiple felony charges after officers discovered drugs, a weapon, and cash in his vehicle.

What we know:

According to police, the incident occurred around 12:34 a.m. July 9 when officers pulled over a 2016 BMW X4 in the 3300 block of Piedmont Road NE after identifying the driver as having a suspended license. The driver initially told officers he didn’t have his license on him and provided a false name in an attempt to conceal his identity.

After further questioning, the driver was detained. Officers then detected the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle. During a pat-down, a concealed handgun was found in the driver’s pants. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed several large bags of marijuana.

In total, police say they recovered over 5 pounds of marijuana, a firearm, and $3,457 in cash. The driver was later identified as 31-year-old Mark Morrison.

Morrison was arrested and transported to the Fulton County Jail, where he was charged with:

  • Driving While License Suspended
  • Illegal Window Tint
  • Providing False Name to Police
  • Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
  • Possession of Drug-Related Objects

Police remind the public that all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The Source

  • Information for the above story was posted online by the Atlanta Police Department. 

