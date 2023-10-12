Calls for justice: Mothers of Randy King and Harrison Olvey speak out after arrest

Randy King was one of Atlanta Police’s "most wanted" until he was arrested Wednesday on a murder charge.

Police say King shot and killed Harrison Olvey in a Buckhead nightclub parking lot on September 3.

After nearly six weeks on the run, police say his own family turned him in.

"Six weeks felt like forever," said Autumn Ernst, Olvey’s mom.

Investigators say Olvey was working as a valet when he tried to stop several men, including King from breaking into a car.

"Why did you feel the need to shoot my son," Ernst said. "He asked a simple question. What made you kill him?"

Atlanta Police had been searching for King since the shooting, but it took until Wednesday to make an arrest when his mom says a family member turned him in.

"He’s most definitely innocent until proven guilty," his mom said. "He’s not a menace to society."

King’s mom did not provide her name but says while her son was breaking into cars that night, he never shot anyone.

"Do you have solid footage of my son shooting the victim for you to be saying, ‘Oh, he’s guilty,’" she said. "You’re playing him out here in the public saying, ‘Oh, he’s guilty, he deserved it.’ He only deserves a fair chance."

King’s mom provided FOX 5 with a picture she says shows who he truly is.

(Supplied)

"He was brought up with a good family and he’s very much loved the same way she [Ernst] loved her son," King’s mom said. "I’m going to go 100 times harder about my son."

For Ernst, her son’s death has hit her hard and she believes police when they say they got the right person.

"I want to start haunting his nightmares. I want him to remember my face," Ernst said. "I want him to have nightmares from seeing me."

King was supposed to make his first court appearance Thursday morning, but that did not happen.

Jailers told FOX 5, he does not have an attorney and refused to appear.

His family says they are working on a lawyer.