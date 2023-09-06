'Poor excuse for a human' | Mom of slain valet worker shares strong words for his killer

The mother of the Buckhead valet attendant who was shot and killed on the job is now speaking out as police search for the person who killed him.

The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Harrison Olvey.

His mom has strong words for his killer, and she wants nothing more than the suspect police are searching for to be caught.

"He's a poor excuse for a human being," said Autumn Ernst, Harrison’s mom.

Ernst isn’t holding back about the person who killed her 25-year-old son.

"He needs to be in prison forever and never step outside a prison ever again," she said.

Atlanta Police say Olvey was shot and killed early Sunday while working at a Buckhead nightclub on Piedmont Road near Longhorn Steakhouse. Officers say he walked up on some men breaking into cars and one of them opened fire.

Harrison Olvey (Photo submitted by family)

"When Harrison just asked what they were doing, why didn't the guy just like, I don't know, just flash a gun," Ernst said.

So far, Atlanta Police have not made an arrest, but it says warrants have been issued for a suspect.

Investigators have not named the person, and it is unclear if it’s the same man seen in pictures detectives released over the weekend of a person of interest.

"I want his mom to suffer, I want her to lose her son," Ernst said. "I want her to have his life taken, so she knows what it feels like. I want her to hurt."

Harrison Olvey (Photo submitted by family)

Olvey’s death has hit his loved ones hard. His sister now has to watch videos to remember the fun and loving brother she misses dearly.

"It's been hard, it is hard," Addison Olvey said. "He's my best friend. He's the best sibling, older brother anybody can ask for."

Ernst says Olvey had a bright future ahead until his life was cut short. She says he had just graduated from Kennesaw State University. He worked as a valet while in school and was about to take another job.

Harrison Olvey (Photo submitted by family)

"He'll be missed by so many, it still just doesn't seem real," Ernst said. "We talked every day, and it's been really hard not to hear his voice."

Police have not identified the person they have warrants for or what charges they face. The family is hopeful an arrest will come soon. If you know anything about this case, call Atlanta Police or CrimeStoppers.