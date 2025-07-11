Georgia lottery players score big with jackpot wins across the state
ATLANTA - Several Georgia Lottery players are celebrating big wins this week, with jackpots and prizes totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars awarded across multiple games.
What we know:
A lucky player in Dalton hit a $423,635 jackpot on Quadruple Win Quick Win on July 10. The winning ticket was purchased at Kwik Serv, located at 2224 Chattanooga Road. Quick Win is an instant-play, instant-win game that shares a rolling progressive jackpot.
Meanwhile, the July 9 Fantasy 5 drawing produced another jackpot winner. A ticket purchased at Sandy Mann and Company in Siloam matched all five numbers—04-20-22-30-32—earning a $201,995 prize.
Also on July 9, a Powerball ticket sold in Lakeland scored a $50,000 win. The ticket, purchased at Bulldog 1, matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball. The winning numbers were 05-09-25-28-69 with a Powerball of 05. The next Powerball drawing is set for July 12, with an estimated jackpot of $234 million.
Other recent winners include a Douglasville resident, who won $15,000 playing Big Crush Multiplier, one of the Georgia Lottery’s Diggi Games available on its mobile app and website.
Two additional players each won $10,000 on Georgia FIVE:
- July 8 evening drawing: Ticket purchased at Super Food, 2529 Old Atlanta Road, Griffin
- July 7 midday drawing: Ticket purchased at Loves Travel Stop, 1917 Highway 18, West Point
Big picture view:
All Georgia Lottery games support educational programs in the state, including the HOPE Scholarship and Pre-K programs. Since its launch, the Georgia Lottery has contributed nearly $29.5 billion to education, helping more than 2.2 million students and pre-K attendees statewide.