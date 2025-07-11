Georgia lottery players score big with jackpot wins across the state

The Brief A Dalton player won $423,635 on a Quadruple Win Quick Win ticket purchased at Kwik Serv on July 10. Other big wins include a $201,995 Fantasy 5 jackpot in Siloam and a $50,000 Powerball prize in Lakeland. The Georgia Lottery continues to fund education, with nearly $29.5 billion contributed to statewide programs.



Several Georgia Lottery players are celebrating big wins this week, with jackpots and prizes totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars awarded across multiple games.

What we know:

A lucky player in Dalton hit a $423,635 jackpot on Quadruple Win Quick Win on July 10. The winning ticket was purchased at Kwik Serv, located at 2224 Chattanooga Road. Quick Win is an instant-play, instant-win game that shares a rolling progressive jackpot.

Meanwhile, the July 9 Fantasy 5 drawing produced another jackpot winner. A ticket purchased at Sandy Mann and Company in Siloam matched all five numbers—04-20-22-30-32—earning a $201,995 prize.

Also on July 9, a Powerball ticket sold in Lakeland scored a $50,000 win. The ticket, purchased at Bulldog 1, matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball. The winning numbers were 05-09-25-28-69 with a Powerball of 05. The next Powerball drawing is set for July 12, with an estimated jackpot of $234 million.

Other recent winners include a Douglasville resident, who won $15,000 playing Big Crush Multiplier, one of the Georgia Lottery’s Diggi Games available on its mobile app and website.

Two additional players each won $10,000 on Georgia FIVE:

July 8 evening drawing: Ticket purchased at Super Food, 2529 Old Atlanta Road, Griffin

July 7 midday drawing: Ticket purchased at Loves Travel Stop, 1917 Highway 18, West Point

Big picture view:

All Georgia Lottery games support educational programs in the state, including the HOPE Scholarship and Pre-K programs. Since its launch, the Georgia Lottery has contributed nearly $29.5 billion to education, helping more than 2.2 million students and pre-K attendees statewide.