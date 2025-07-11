New trial ordered in T.I. and Tiny's OMG Dolls copyright case
ATLANTA - New developments have emerged in a years-long legal battle involving Atlanta entertainers T.I. and Tiny Harris, who filed a copyright infringement lawsuit in 2020 against MGA Entertainment, the makers of a doll line named "OMG Dolls."
What we know:
The lawsuit alleged that MGA copied the likeness and image of Tiny's former girl group, the OMG Girlz, without permission, using their name and style for a popular line of fashion dolls.
What they're saying:
However, a California judge has now ruled that there was insufficient evidence to prove the toy company intentionally copied the group’s likeness.
What's next:
As a result, the court has ordered a new trial, according to TheWrap.com.
The decision also impacts the financial outcome of the case. The Harris’ original $71 million settlement has now been reduced to nearly $18 million, pending the outcome of further proceedings.