New trial ordered in T.I. and Tiny's OMG Dolls copyright case

The Brief A judge ruled there was insufficient evidence that MGA Entertainment intentionally copied the OMG Girlz for its OMG Dolls. The original $71 million settlement awarded to T.I. and Tiny Harris has been reduced to nearly $18 million. A new trial has been ordered in the copyright infringement case.



New developments have emerged in a years-long legal battle involving Atlanta entertainers T.I. and Tiny Harris, who filed a copyright infringement lawsuit in 2020 against MGA Entertainment, the makers of a doll line named "OMG Dolls."

What we know:

The lawsuit alleged that MGA copied the likeness and image of Tiny's former girl group, the OMG Girlz, without permission, using their name and style for a popular line of fashion dolls.

What they're saying:

However, a California judge has now ruled that there was insufficient evidence to prove the toy company intentionally copied the group’s likeness.

What's next:

As a result, the court has ordered a new trial, according to TheWrap.com.

The decision also impacts the financial outcome of the case. The Harris’ original $71 million settlement has now been reduced to nearly $18 million, pending the outcome of further proceedings.