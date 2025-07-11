Expand / Collapse search

New trial ordered in T.I. and Tiny's OMG Dolls copyright case

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  July 11, 2025 10:08am EDT
Tameka "Tiny" Harris and T.I. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

    • A judge ruled there was insufficient evidence that MGA Entertainment intentionally copied the OMG Girlz for its OMG Dolls.
    • The original $71 million settlement awarded to T.I. and Tiny Harris has been reduced to nearly $18 million.
    • A new trial has been ordered in the copyright infringement case.

ATLANTA - New developments have emerged in a years-long legal battle involving Atlanta entertainers T.I. and Tiny Harris, who filed a copyright infringement lawsuit in 2020 against MGA Entertainment, the makers of a doll line named "OMG Dolls."

The lawsuit alleged that MGA copied the likeness and image of Tiny's former girl group, the OMG Girlz, without permission, using their name and style for a popular line of fashion dolls.

However, a California judge has now ruled that there was insufficient evidence to prove the toy company intentionally copied the group’s likeness. 

As a result, the court has ordered a new trial, according to TheWrap.com.

The decision also impacts the financial outcome of the case. The Harris’ original $71 million settlement has now been reduced to nearly $18 million, pending the outcome of further proceedings.

