Expand / Collapse search

Atlanta's T.I., Tiny Harris win $71M lawsuit against toymaker

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 24, 2024 7:56am EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

T.I. and Tiny Harris win lawsuit

Atlanta rapper T.I. and his wife, Tiny Harris, win a massive lawsuit over a line of dolls after a 4 year battle.

ATLANTA - Atlanta rapper T.I. (Clifford Harris) and his wife, Tameka "Tiny" Harris, have secured a major legal victory in a case concerning the likenesses of the girl group OMG Girlz. 

After four years of litigation and three separate trials, the couple was awarded $71 million in damages. 

The case involved the popular L.O.L. Surprise O.M.G. Dolls, which a jury found had copied the likeness and trade dress of the OMG Girlz, a group founded by Tiny Harris in 2009.

The lawsuit initially faced a mistrial and later a victory for toymaker MGA in a second trial. 

However, the case was retried after the Supreme Court allowed a focus on customer confusion.

In the latest trial, the jury unanimously ruled in favor of T.I. and Tiny, determining that seven of the dolls closely resembled the Atlanta-based group. Some of the other dolls in the line were also found to have copied likenesses of artists such as Beyoncé and Lady Gaga.