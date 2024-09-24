Atlanta's T.I., Tiny Harris win $71M lawsuit against toymaker

Atlanta rapper T.I. (Clifford Harris) and his wife, Tameka "Tiny" Harris, have secured a major legal victory in a case concerning the likenesses of the girl group OMG Girlz.

After four years of litigation and three separate trials, the couple was awarded $71 million in damages.

The case involved the popular L.O.L. Surprise O.M.G. Dolls, which a jury found had copied the likeness and trade dress of the OMG Girlz, a group founded by Tiny Harris in 2009.

The lawsuit initially faced a mistrial and later a victory for toymaker MGA in a second trial.

However, the case was retried after the Supreme Court allowed a focus on customer confusion.

In the latest trial, the jury unanimously ruled in favor of T.I. and Tiny, determining that seven of the dolls closely resembled the Atlanta-based group. Some of the other dolls in the line were also found to have copied likenesses of artists such as Beyoncé and Lady Gaga.