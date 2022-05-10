Tri-Cities Coach Kenneth Miller demoted, transferred after suspension

Tri-Cities High School Athletic Director Kenneth Miller has been dealt a devastating blow as the school year draws to a close. After completing a 20-day suspension last week, the Fulton County Schools employee learned he was being demoted and reassigned.

"...to Bear Creek Middle School," Miller said. "And next year, I would receive my contract as a PE teacher instead of athletic director."

It's the latest round in an ongoing battle between the veteran educator and the district.

"I feel left out to dry," said Miller. "I feel betrayed."

The popular coach and Tri-Cities alum spent most of the school year on paid administrative leave fighting the district's efforts to first fire and then suspend him after he got into a physical altercation with a student who brought a gun to school on August 20. The confrontation was captured on police body cameras.

The Georgia Professional Standards Commission cleared Miller of all wrongdoing.

The school district pursued disciplinary action because Miller admitted grabbing the student. He and his attorney insist he acted in self-defense.

An internal investigation found Miller's conduct was unprofessional, in violation of Fulton County School Board policy.

"I only did what I was asked to do and out of that situation we found guns," Miller said. "We saved lives and I'm the only one receiving a consequence and a punishment."

The Fulton County Schools superintendent suspended Miller without pay in April. His transfer marks an abrupt end to his nearly two decades of teaching at his beloved alma mater.

"I will truly miss Tri-Cities," said Miller. "I will continue to support those students from afar because I do care for my alma mater."

The coach and his attorney told FOX 5 they will pursue legal action.

"We are looking at a federal lawsuit to defend his constitutional rights," said attorney Allen Lightcap.

Advertisement

Miller's supporters have started raising funds to help cover his legal expenses.