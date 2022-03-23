Fulton Schools looks to suspend coach for confronting student who brought loaded gun to school

The Fulton County School District wants to suspend Tri-Cities Athletic Director and Coach Kenneth Miller for his actions during an August 20 incident involving a student in possession of a loaded gun at Tri-Cities High School.

The confrontation was captured on police body cameras. Things grew heated when he confronted the unidentified girl about a gun, they believed she had on her. She smacked Coach Miller's hands, knocking his phone to the floor. That's when Miller says he grabbed the girl, in self-defense. It was later discovered she had a gun in her backpack.

"We saved lives that day," Coach Miller said. "There are a lot of parents who are extremely happy that their child made it home that day. There are a lot of parents that are extremely happy they didn't get that phone call that your child was involved in a situation at the school on that day."

Tri-Cities Athletic Director and Coach Kenneth Miller is fighting his suspension (FOX 5 Atlanta).

Joined by his attorney, Miller headed into the Fulton County Board of Education Wednesday to fight the district's efforts to suspend him as his supporters gathered nearby.

"This case is egregious. If you see the tape, you see a young lady who is totally out of control," said Rev. Dr. Michael D. Stinson, who serves as senior pastor of East Point First Mallalieu Church said. "If I hit a teacher when I was growing up, I wouldn't be here today."

Last week the Georgia Professional Standards Commission cleared Miller of all wrongdoing. But the school district is pursuing disciplinary action because Miller admitted grabbing the student. The internal investigation found Miller's conduct was unprofessional, in violation of Fulton County School Board Policy.

Miller said school staff received a tip that students had guns on campus and possibly had something planned for the day's pep rally. He says the school principal asked him to locate the weapons, which he did.

"You're insubordinate if you don't do what the principal asks you to do," Miller said. "And then now you are blamed by the district in a situation where you really supporting it."

A hearing officer will determine whether they believe Coach Miller should receive a 20-day suspension and submit that recommendation to the superintendent.

The superintendent will have the final say on whether to uphold the suspension.

Coach Miller remains on administrative leave.

