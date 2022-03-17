Coach seen grabbing student in video gets support from community

Thursday, a community came together to stand behind a Tri-Cities coach they said helped save lives.

The school’s athletic director is facing a possible suspension months after locating two guns on the school’s campus.

Coach Kenneth Miller sings during a prayer service and rally on March 17, 2022. (FOX 5)

"From the start of this I’ve always said that God is in control. So, every day my strength comes from my God," Coach Kenneth Miller said.

It was nothing but a show of love and support for Tri-Cities High School Athletics Director Kenneth Miller Thursday inside a church around the corner from his beloved school.

This comes as Miller fights facing a possible 20-day suspension months after locating guns on the East Point campus.

This all stems from video FOX 5 Atlanta obtained of the incident on August 20 that unfolded inside the school.

Tri-Cities High School (FOX 5)

Coach Miller is seen confronting an unidentified student who was believed to have brought a gun to school.

According to a personnel investigation by Fulton County School System, the student became belligerent and aggressive.

Things then turned physical when the girl smacked Coach Miller’s hands knocking his phone to the floor that’s when Miller said he grabbed the girl fearing for his safety.

Shortly after, a loaded gun was found in the girl’s book bag. The coach also located a second gun on campus that day.

Many believe Coach Miller is a hero.

"It’s never too late to do the right thing. Put Coach Miller back to work," Allen Lightcap said.

Allen Lightcap represents Miller and said they are fighting the possible suspension. Lightcap said his client was simply defending himself.

Tri-Cities High School

Miller has been on paid administrative leave and off campus since September.

"Every eyewitness interview witnessed no misconduct from Coach Miller. That’s a quote from Fulton County documents," Lightcap said.

"Every student should have a safe learning environment each day," Miller said.

For Miller, it’s about returning to his alma mater now turned job and being with the students he loves.

"I go to school each day just to build the relationship and cultivate it with the kids. It means a lot to help cultivate a safe learning environment," Miller said.

The next oral argument for challenging the suspension is Wednesday, March 23 at the Fulton County School District office.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____