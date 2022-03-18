Coach seen grabbing student in video cleared by state certification commission

Tri-Cities High School Athletic Director Kenneth Miller, who is facing a possible suspension months after locating guns on the East Point campus, was cleared of any wrong doing by the Georgia Professional Standards Commission, is lawyer said.

His lawyer said this is the latest sign that the school board should not suspend the coach for his actions.

Why does Coach Miller face suspension?

FOX 5 Atlanta obtained video of the Aug. 20 incident that unfolded at the school, in which Coach Miller confronts an unidentified student who was believed to have brought a gun to school.

According to a personnel investigation by Fulton County School System, the student became belligerent and aggressive.

Things then turned physical when the girl smacked Coach Miller’s hands knocking his phone to the floor that’s when Miller said he grabbed the girl fearing for his safety.

Shortly after, a loaded gun was found in the girl’s book bag. The coach also located a second gun on campus that day.

The school district is seeking disciplinary action because Miller admitted grabbing the student.

The investigation into Coach Miller's actions

The internal investigation found Miller's conduct was unprofessional, in violation of both the Fulton County Board of Education Policy and Georgia Professional Standard Commission's Code of Ethics for Georgia Educators.

Miller's attorney said Friday they received the results of the GaPSC investigation dated Feb. 10 which he said found the case "presented no violations of law and should be dismissed immediately and expunged."

"This is the strongest evidence yet that Coach Miller did nothing wrong, and the Fulton County Schools proposed suspension is completely unwarranted," wrote attorney Allen Lightcap in a statement released Friday.

Miller's attorney said the district first moved to terminate him and then changed course and is now seeking a 20-day suspension.

Miller insists all teachers should have the right to defend themselves.

He has been on paid administrative leave and off campus since September.

"Every eyewitness interview witnessed no misconduct from Coach Miller. That’s a quote from Fulton County documents," Lightcap said.

Community support for Coach Miller

Thursday, a community came together to stand behind Coach Miller who they said helped save lives.

They held a prayer service at a church just few blocks from the school.

Those in attendance believe Coach Miller is a hero because of his actions.

"Every student should have a safe learning environment each day," Miller said.

For Miller, it’s about returning to his alma mater now turned job and being with the students he loves.

"I go to school each day just to build the relationship and cultivate it with the kids. It means a lot to help cultivate a safe learning environment," Miller said.

The next oral argument for challenging the suspension is Wednesday, March 23 at the Fulton County School District office.

