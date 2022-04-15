Fulton County coach plans to file federal lawsuit after suspension over confrontation with a student

A Fulton County high school coach who was suspended after a physical confrontation with a student say he plans to file federal lawsuit against the school district.

Attorneys for Tri-Cities High School Coach Kenneth Miller says the student had a gun and that the district violated his constitutional rights by suspending him.

Miller has said for months and still maintains that he did the right thing when he found weapons on campus.

His attorney confirmed this week that the coach will serve a 20-day unpaid suspension beginning April 11, but says they will continue to fight to clear his name.

Why does Tri-Cities Coach Kenneth Miller face suspension?

FOX 5 Atlanta obtained video of an Aug. 20 incident in which Miller confronts an unidentified student who allegedly brought a gun to school.

According to a personnel investigation by Fulton County School System, the student became belligerent and aggressive.

Things turned physical when the girl hit Miller’s hands knocking his phone to the floor.

That’s when Miller said he grabbed the girl, fearing for his safety.

Shortly after, officials said they found a loaded gun in the girl’s book bag. The coach also located a second gun on campus that day.

He says he was defending himself.

The investigation into Tri-Cities Coach Kenneth Miller's actions

The internal investigation found Miller's conduct was unprofessional, in violation of both the Fulton County Board of Education Policy and Georgia Professional Standard Commission's Code of Ethics for Georgia Educators.

Miller's attorney said Friday they received the results of the GaPSC investigation dated Feb. 10 which he said found the case "presented no violations of law and should be dismissed immediately and expunged."

"This is the strongest evidence yet that Coach Miller did nothing wrong, and the Fulton County Schools proposed suspension is completely unwarranted," wrote attorney Allen Lightcap in a statement released last week.

Miller's attorney said the district first moved to terminate him and then changed course and is now seeking a 20-day suspension.

Miller insists all teachers should have the right to defend themselves.

He has been on paid administrative leave and off campus since September.

"Every eyewitness interview witnessed no misconduct from Coach Miller. That’s a quote from Fulton County documents," Lightcap said.

Community support for Tri-Cities Coach Kenneth Miller

Thursday, a community came together to stand behind Coach Miller who they said helped save lives.

They held a prayer service at a church just a few blocks from the school.

Those in attendance believe Coach Miller is a hero because of his actions.

"Every student should have a safe learning environment each day," Miller said.

For Miller, it’s about returning to his alma mater now turned job and being with the students he loves.

"I go to school each day just to build the relationship and cultivate it with the kids. It means a lot to help cultivate a safe learning environment," Miller said.

For now, Miller says he will serve his unpaid suspension but says that he is hopeful he'll be reunited with his students soon.

