Tiffany Foster murder: Jury hears chilling 911 call, mom testifies

Prosecutors are continuing to lay out their case against Reginald Robertson, the man accused of kidnapping and murdering his former fiancée, Tiffany Foster — even though her body has never been found.

What we know:

On Thursday morning, the state called both law enforcement witnesses and members of Foster’s family as they work to establish key details in the years-long investigation. Foster’s mother, Katrina Hill, took the stand and testified that she has not heard from her daughter since 2021.

Victim's mother testifies

What they're saying:

Hill also recounted a disturbing incident involving Robertson that happened months before Foster disappeared. She told jurors that in November 2020, Robertson took Foster to an abandoned house, blindfolded her, tied her up and fired a gun. Prosecutors emphasized that, while that incident is not tied directly to her disappearance, Robertson is charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault for what happened that night.

An investigator testified that authorities found the abandoned home after Foster vanished and discovered zip ties, a shell casing and a bullet hole in the ceiling — evidence they believe supports the 2020 attack.

Chilling 911 call

What they're saying:

Jurors also listened to a chilling 911 call from that same November night. In it, Foster can be heard screaming — apparently unaware the dispatcher was listening — "Reggie, you’re scaring me. Reggie, you have a gun."

The court is now beginning to hear testimony involving a second man, identified as Jeremy Walker.

Prosecutors say he is charged with concealing a death and is accused of helping Robertson dispose of Foster’s body.

Her car was later found abandoned in a mall parking lot. According to Hill’s testimony, Walker told her, "Tiffany’s never coming back" and "Tiffany is no longer with us."

The backstory:

So far, much of the case has focused on that November 2020 kidnapping incident, for which Robertson faces charges of kidnapping and aggravated assault, in addition to the murder allegations that remain unresolved as Foster’s body has not been recovered.

The trial continues.

