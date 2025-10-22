Tiffany Foster murder: Opening statements begin in Reginald Robertson trial

The Brief Opening statements began in the Coweta County trial of Reginald Robertson, accused of kidnapping and murdering Tiffany Foster, whose body has never been found. Prosecutors played a 911 call and police bodycam video from 2020, where Foster said, "Reggie, you’re scaring me," and told officers she couldn’t talk because "he would kill her." The defense argues no physical evidence links him to a crime.



Opening statements began Monday in the trial of Reginald Robertson, the man accused of kidnapping and murdering Tiffany Foster, whose body has never been found.

Prosecutors told jurors that while they may never know exactly what happened to Foster, the evidence would show a history of violence and disturbing behavior by Robertson in the months leading up to her disappearance in March 2021.

The state played a 911 call from November 2020 in which Foster is heard saying, "Reggie, you’re scaring me. Reggie, you have a gun." Prosecutors said the recording captured Foster sounding terrified as Robertson cried in the background.

Jurors were also shown photos of an abandoned home where Robertson allegedly tied Foster up with zip ties and fired a gun. Later that night, Newnan Police body camera footage showed Foster telling officers she couldn’t talk about what happened because she feared Robertson would kill her.

Prosecutors also presented a text message Foster sent to a friend just days before she vanished. It read: "If anything happens to me, Reggie did it."

According to prosecutors, the last day anyone saw Foster alive was March 1, 2021. That day, Robertson allegedly used her car to withdraw money from her bank account and was later seen at a hardware store buying a shovel and bolt cutters.

Investigators said Jeremy Walker, a neighbor, is also charged in connection with the case for allegedly helping Robertson conceal Foster’s death.

During opening statements, the defense told jurors that despite extensive testing and investigation, there is no physical evidence tying Robertson to a crime.

The first day of testimony focused heavily on the November 2020 incident, for which Robertson is also charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault. Jurors heard the two key recordings — the 911 call where Foster repeatedly pleads, "Reggie, you’re scaring me," and the police bodycam video where she tells officers she is too afraid to speak.

Foster’s body has never been recovered, but prosecutors said her words and the trail of evidence would speak for her.

Foster, a 35-year-old mother of three, vanished on March 1, 2021. Robertson told police at the time that she left their Coweta County apartment to go shopping and never returned. Her purse and phone were later found inside the apartment, and her car was discovered abandoned in College Park a week later.

Robertson was charged in 2023 after a lengthy investigation, even though Foster’s body has never been found. Authorities declared her legally dead last year.

The case drew national attention when Robertson appeared uninvited at a press conference organized by Foster’s family and the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office in March 2021. When asked what he would say to Tiffany, Robertson said, "Tiffany, if you’re out there… ." Investigators later described the remark as suspicious, saying it suggested he knew she was no longer alive.