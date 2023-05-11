Mother's Day, Mary J. Blige, markets and mimosas: Things to do this weekend in Metro Atlanta

article

Each week, FOX 5 Atlanta will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Metro Atlanta.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta App , and follow FOX 5 Atlanta on social media channels for weekly updates.

Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit

State Farm Arena; 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta

The Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit, a series of events created by Grammy Award-winning icon Mary J. Blige, is back for its second year. Get ready for a weekend of star-studded musical performances.

Mary J. Blige feat. Jodeci, Jeezy, Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Jadakiss, DJ Drama & Friends

7 p.m. May 12

Ms. Lauryn Hill feat. Summer Walker, Lucky Daye, Muni Long, Coco Jones & DJ Mars

7 p.m. May 13

Find more information on the State Farm Arena website.

Smoke on the Lake BBQ Festival

5 p.m. - 10 p.m. May 12 (Lord of the Wings Contest)

11 a.m. - 4 p.m. May 13 (Peoples' Choice Pork Contest)

Logan Farm Park; 4405 Cherokee Street, Acworth

It's an annual Mother's Day Weekend tradition for families in Acworth, Kennesaw and Marietta. Come on down to the Logan Farm Park this weekend for two beautiful days of fall-off the bone BBQ, ice-cold beer and great music. More than 20 amateur backyard BBQ teams will be there ready to throw down on the grill for the large crowd expected.

Tables, which seat six people, are currently going for $100. Click here to reserve yours.

The festival is a fundraiser for over 30 local charitable groups and organizations.

Mother's Day DIY Terrarium Building

May 12-14

PlantHouse; 223 West Trinity Place, Decatur

Is the woman in your life a total PlantMom? Take her to PlantHouse this Mother's Day! There, the two of you can build DIY terrariums. There's a second location in Augusta if you live closer to the East.

The workshop is only an hour, and you'll get to take your beautiful creation home with you. It's a great gift for someone who loves working with their hands and being creative. Organizers recommend arriving five to ten minutes early.

Learn more.

Roswell Mimosa Festival

1 p.m. - 5 p.m. May 13

Mimosa Hall; 127 Bulloch Avenue, Roswell

As if you needed an excuse to let your hair down, consider making a stop at the third annual Roswell Mimosa Fest this Saturday.

Most people have had a regular mimosa, but have you ever tried remixed flavors like Orange-Mango, Orange-Pineapple, Orange-Strawberry, Blood Orange, or Peach (Bellini)? Organizers say alternative drinks will be available as well.

Tickets include entry, entertainment, a souvenir cup and bottomless drinks.

Wild Beer, Wine and Cheese Festival

12 p.m. - 4 p.m. May 13

Wrecking Bar Brewpub; 292 Moreland Avenue NE, Atlanta

The pub is open Saturday for a fancy little feast. Picture a Charcuterie board paired with wine or your favorite beer. Click here for tickets to make it a reality.

Lift Up Atlanta 2023 Community Festival

12 p.m. - 5 p.m. May 13

Jason T. Harper Event Center; 95 Lake Dow Road, McDonough

This family-friendly event featuring a petting zoo, kids' fun zone, live entertainment and more is free to all. Learn more.

Brookhaven Farmers Market

9 a.m. - 12 p.m. May 13

Brookhaven Farmers Market; 1375 Fernwood Circle NE, Brookhaven

The Brookhaven Farmers Market is held every Saturday, rain or shine.

Dunwoody Art Festival

May 13-14

Dunwoody Village; 1317 Dunwoody Parkway, Dunwoody

Bring your camera and appetite, there's so much to experience at the Dunwoody Art Festival. It's a Mother's Day tradition that's held rain or shine.

Douglasville Police Department hosts Music Festival & BBQ Cook-Off

12 p.m. - 5 p.m. May 13

Douglasville Police Department; 2083 Fairburn Road, Douglasville

This is Douglasville Police Department's 2nd annual music festival and this year, they're bringing out the big trucks! In addition to a BBQ Cook-Off, multiple food trucks will be selling grub to attendees.

Mother's Day Indian Cooking Class

May 13

Decatur Recreation Center; 231 Sycamore Street, Decatur

Treat mom to a special cooking class where she can learn some Indian recipes to spice up her repertoire in the kitchen. The menu includes chicken curry, cumin rice, a yogurt dip and more. Tickets are still available, starting at $99.

Chastain Park Spring Arts Festival

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. May 13

11 a.m. - 5p.m. May 14

Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park; 4469 Stella Drive NW, Atlanta

The Chastain Park Arts Festival is a two-day outdoor event all about visual art. It's a festival for artists, created by artists. FOX 5 Storm Team's Jonathan Stacey said the weather will be beautiful in Buckhead this weekend. Learn more.

RnB Soul Picnic: Mother's Day Edition!

11 a.m. - 11 p.m. May 13-14

Piedmont Park; Atlanta

Here's another one for mom! If the leading lady in your life loves R&B music, consider a day at Piedmont Park this weekend. General admission tickets are still available.

Revival - Celebrating Georgia's Historic Theatres

7:30 p.m. May 13-14

Fox Theatre; 660 Peachtree Street, Atlanta

Fox Theatre is celebrating 15 years of preservation efforts with its 3rd annual benefit concert. Musical acts like Collective Soul, Mother's Finest, Drivin N Cryin, Jet Black Roses, Peter Buck, David Ryan Harris, Lenny Kaye, and more will lead a concert raising money to preserve Georgia's historic theatres.

Tickets are still available. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta Ballet: Significant Others

May 12-14

Cobb Energy Performing Arts, Atlanta

Grab your sweetie and plan to see Atlanta Ballet put on a performance like never before. Significant Others is a one hour and 40 minute show all about love and what it means to be connected to someone.

There are evening performances scheduled for Friday and Saturday. Matinée performances will also be held Saturday and Sunday.

Sweet Auburn SpringFest

May 13-14

Historic Sweet Auburn District; 230 John Wesley Dobbs, Atlanta

They're calling this "the largest family reunion in the world" because everyone's invited. Looking for a free event? There will be food, jazz, prizes, and more. Best of all, it's free to the public.

Maxwell in Concert

May 13-14

Stockbridge Amphitheater; 4650 North Henry Boulevard, Stockbridge

Spread your "Pretty Wings" and make your way to the Stockbridge Amphitheater. American singer, songwriter and musician Maxwell will be singing "'Til the Cops Come Knockin'" and a few tickets are still left for both Saturday and Sunday's performance.

Star Wars - The Force Awakens: Live in Concert

7:30 p.m. May 13

3 p.m. May 14

Atlanta Symphony Hall; 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

This is your once-in-a-lifetime chance to see a film like Star Wars come to life live. The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra will be screening Star Wars: The Force Awakens this weekend. The film's musical score will be performed live, creating a movie experience like you've never seen before.

Check for tickets here.

Atlanta Braves Stadium Tour

Truist Park; 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta

While the Braves are away, take a Truist Ballpark Tour and learn all about the history of the longest continuously operating franchise in Major League Baseball. Tours are offered daily, year-round. We suggest taking advantage of this weekend's beautiful weather.

Latino Family Festival & Light Show

10 a.m. - 10 p.m. Every Saturday through May 20

10 a.m. - 9:30 p.m. Every Sunday through May 21

Stone Mountain Park

For the first time, an all-new Latino Family Festival will be held at Stone Mountain Park. There are dancers representing Latin cultures around the globe, a drone and light show, storytellers, cuisine and even a parade.

Image 1 of 15 ▼

STONE MOUNTAIN PARK HOSTING NEW LATINO FESTIVAL FOR FAMILIES

Check out the live entertainment schedule here.

Dino Safari

North Point Mall; 1000 North Point Circle, Alpharetta

11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Wednesdays - Sundays

Dinosaurs take over the mall for the kid-friendly, walk-through exhibit . Tickets start at $16 for children and adults. Kids under two are free.

Sneak Peek to Next Week

The Georgia Renaissance Festival is back for its 38th season. "Prepare thyself for chivalry, revelry and merriment." Next weekend, the theme is Wizarding. Tickets are available now.

Come back next week for a look at even more special events happening near you.

Keep up with the latest forecast by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter .

If you would like to feature a future event or activity on this weekly list, please send an email with photos and details including the subject line "Things to Do" to judayah.murray@fox.com.