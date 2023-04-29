How to celebrate Mother's Day in metro Atlanta | 2023

article

What better way to celebrate mom than to take her out for a delicious meal? Fortunately, there's plenty of places you can do that in Atlanta. Here are a few:

Buckhead

Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse will offer brunch from 10 a.m. to 1p.m. and dinner from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Mother's Day. Brunch highlights include antipasti and insalate, Philly cheese steak spring rolls, buffalo chicken spring rolls, truffle mushroom pizza, steakhouse burger panini, everything bagel with smoked salmon, poached eggs, flat iron steak with eggs, free-range chicken, Atlantic salmon and more.

Gypsy Kitchen is open normal hours. For a savory breakfast option, shakshuka combines tomato, roasted red pepper, potato and a poached egg atop toasted bread for $15. For something heartier, guests can opt for the brisket hash featuring crispy potato, poached eggs, brava sauce and gremolata for $18. For a lighter option, the grilled vegetable salad is a refreshing blend of mussels escabeche, poached shrimp, local lettuces and creamy sherry dressing for $20. Make reservations online.

Le Biloquet in the Buckhead's Executive Chef Cyrille Holota has crafted brunch and prix fixed menus to impress mom. Brunch offerings include Eggs Florentine with Hollandaise sauce and a Viennoiserie pastry basket with house-made strawberry jam. For dinner, Mom can enjoy French dishes such as Le Bilboquet’s signature Cajun Chicken, seared Australian lamb chop, foie gras terrine, and a Paris-Brest pastry with hazelnut cream. Reservations are $95 per person ($45 for kids).

The Southern Gentleman offers a variety of delicious dishes. To start, guests can indulge in blueberry and Meyer lemon muffins served with whipped spiced butter. The main course brings several tempting options including the classic double-patty cheeseburger, half butter-poached lobster and grits and braised prime short rib "pot roast" hash. Guests can finish the meal with a delicious dessert such as vanilla bean cheesecake with bourbon and brown sugar pineapple compote. The prix fixe meal is $65 for adults and $32.50 for children. View the full menu and make reservations online.

The Big Ketch Saltwater Grill will be serving a special of seared yellowfin tuna topped with a sprinkle of sesame seeds and flavorful ginger soy glaze complemented by a sauté of green beans and baby carrots for $26.95. Make reservations online.

Atlanta

Nakato Japanese Restaurant, which was established in 1972, will be open for both lunch and dinner on Mother's Day. Nakato is known for its fresh and creative sushi and entertaining Hibachi chefs.

CANDLER PARK

Lazy Betty near Candler Park is hosting an elevated brunch tasting menu featuring Wagyu, lox, caviar, wine and more. Cost is $165 per ticket. Reservations required.

Midtown/West Midtown

Livingston Restaurant & Bar, in the historic Georgia Terrace hotel, is serving an indulgent Mother's Day brunch buffet in its grand ballroom from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Highlights include a decadent selection of appetizers, entrées and desserts including poached shrimp, roasted beef tenderloin, brown sugar-cured ham, grilled asparagus with saffron aioli and red velvet cake. Guests also will enjoy live entertainment, and mothers will receive a complimentary rose. The cost is $95 for adults, $47.50 for children 5-12 and free for children under five. Two hours of self-parking is complimentary. Make reservations via OpenTable, and pre-payment is required.

At the intimate Westside sushi restaurant Omakase Table, patrons experience simple things at the moment and an intensely personal connection to Executive Chef Leonard Yi and the food he prepares during this revered dining experience. Omakase Table is located at 788 W. Marietta St. NW; reservations can be made online.

Downtown

Ray’s in the City is offering a family-style menu 11 a.m.-7 p.m., featuring house-smoked salmon, signature seafood gumbo, holiday Neuske ham, crab cakes, Southern-style baked mac and cheese and Georgia peach cobbler. The cost is $80 per person. Reservations are required and can be made online.

Poncey-Highland

Southern Belle will be open from 4:30-8:30 p.m. offering an exclusive tasting menu and an exceptional culinary experience for mom. Alongside its traditional wine pairings, Southern Belle also is offering a delicious rosé flight to celebrate—three different rosés from three different regions so mom can explore an array of vinification methods and varietals. Tickets are $107, gratuity included, and seating is limited. Reservations can be made online. Please note that Georgia Boy will be closed on Mother’s Day.

Sandy Springs

Ray’s on the River honors mom with an award-winning Mother's Day buffet from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. for $80 per person. Highlights include starters of fresh spinach dip, Charleston she-crab soup and Caesars salad; entrées such as eggs Benedict, slow-roasted prime rib and Faroe Island salmon; and Oreo bread pudding and Key lime pie mousse for dessert. Reservations are required and can be made online.

Crabapple/Alpharetta

Milton's Cuisine & Cocktails’ all-day Mother's Day menu includes rich and creamy piquillo pepper crab bisque, classic Caesar salad, croissant French toast, Nashville hot pickle fried chicken sandwiches, Parmesan and black truffle carbonara and strawberry shortcake trifle. The price is $59 for adults and $29.50 for kids, and hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Reservations can be made online.

Ocean & Acre is offering wild striped bass served with farro black rice, green garlic and tangerine ($38) and twin lobster tails stuffed with lump crab, shrimp and bok choy sesame butter ($50). The coconut flan with apricot drizzle ($11) is a creamy and decadent finale. Make reservations online.

Ray’s at Killer Creek will offer a Mother's Day buffet from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. for $80 per person. Highlights include starters mini crab cakes and house-smoked salmon; entrées such as Big Green Egg brisket and potato hash, Ray’s signature shrimp and grits and holiday Neuske ham; and Georgia peach cobbler and Oreo bread pudding for dessert. Reservations are required and can be made online.

Multiple Locations

This Mother's Day, 5Church Midtown or 5Church Buckhead are both offering a Mother's Day buffet from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. with the last seating at 7:30 p.m. Guests can indulge in an extensive selection of mouthwatering dishes that will satisfy even the most discerning palates. The buffet is priced at $60 per adult and $20 per child (12 and under). Make reservations via OpenTable at 5Church Midtown or 5Church Buckhead.

Miller's Ale House is welcoming moms and their families to dine with a 12-oz. slow roasted, hand-cut Prime Rib Special that comes with a choice of one side for $15.99.

O'Charley's is opening an hour early on Mother's Day. A special menu will feature items like teriyaki salmon bowl, salted caramel cheesecake, strawberry rose spritz, lobster Quesadilla, steak & crab cake, California chicken salad and more.

For the Mother’s Day gift that keeps on giving, families can surprise a mom who enjoys her wine with a membership to Postino WineCafe’s Wine Cult. For a limited time, Postino’s is offering 20% off the cost of a membership when using code MOM20 to purchase online. And if mom is craving a meal from Postino WineCafe, the Buckhead and West Midtown locations will be open serving a menu of brunch favorites including ricotta fritters with apple butter, raspberry and Madagascar vanilla caramel and the morning remix with scrambled egg, crème fraiche, Parmigiano Reggiano, chives, crispy fingerling potatoes and a side of bacon. Brunch is served from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. followed by regular menu service until 10 p.m.

Snooze A.M. Eatery is featuring a thoughtfully prepared brunch for Mother's Day. From Espresso Martinis and Boozy Blackberry Mint Limeade to a Parmesan-Panko Crab Cake Benedict and Strawberry Shortcake Pancakes, Snooze’s menu has everything Mom is craving. Skip the wait by joining the virtual waitlist.

A LITTLE FURTHER OUT

Dahlonega is celebrating mothers by offering a passport to freebies and savings from May to 10 May 14. The passports can be picked up at the visitors center in the heart of downtown Dahlonega. Participating businesses include Dahlonega Square Hotel, Shenanigans Irish Pub, Bourbon Street Grille, Dahlonega Tasting Room, My Vintage Gypsy Teas, Canopy + the Roots, and Crown + Bear.

Rosa's Home Cooking in Fayetteville is offering dinner and a show for Mother's Day. Show tickets are only $15 per person (13 and over) for dining room seating. Children 12 and under are $10. Show times are at 2 and 4:30 p.m. Food must be paid for separately. Tickets required.

Families can whisk mom out of town to celebrate Mother's Day in style at Milton’s Black Mountain located in the Monte Vista Hotel. For $60 per person ($20 for kids), the lunch buffet features an array of delicious starters including tomato bisque, avocado toast, and goat cheese and asparagus frittata. The selection of entrées include roasted Joyce Farm chicken, carved beef tenderloin and baked salmon. Among the sides are creamed corn, herb-roasted new potatoes and grilled broccolini. Desserts offer a sweet finish chocolate torte and Key lime pie. Reservations can be made online.





OTHER

The RnB Soul Picnic: Mother's Day Edition is happening May 13-14 at Piedmont Park. Bring your picnic blanket, cooler, family & friends, and prepare to spend a fantastic weekend vibing to great R&B and Soul music. There will also be yoga, meditation, guidance from expert mental health speakers, food and vendors.

The Hunt House and Gardens at Kennesaw Mountain is hosting a brunch and show with award-winning jazz artist Chris Willis. Enjoy a special farm to table buffet bunch.

Essence Lounge on Riverdale Road is presenting A Song for Mama R&B Concert with singer Chris Knite on May 14. Doors open at 1 p.m.

The College Football Hall of Fame will host its Mother's Day built by The Home Depot event on May 14. The first 100 moms to arrive will receive a $25 gift card to The Home Depot. Additionally, all moms can enjoy free admission throughout the day, complimentary massages provided by Pamper Perfect from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. and free drink tickets (up to two) from 11:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. After the fun, moms and guests are encouraged to explore the Hall of Fame’s 95,000 square feet of interactive space.

The Georgia Aquarium is hosting a special brunch for mothers between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. May 14. The brunch will feature a range of dishes specially curated by Chef Thomas Gagliardi from Wolfgang Puck Catering. Cost is $125 for non-members and $100 for members. Children ages 3 to 11 are $75.

Zoo Atlanta is hosting a Mother's Day brunch inside the Michael & Thalia Carlos Ballroom in Savanna Hall, overlooking th African Savanna. After brunch, enjoy the day with mom at the zoo. Seatings from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

A Mother's Day Celebration featuring gospel music's biggest names is happening May 14 at Fox Theatre. The artist line-up includes Marvin Sapp and Shirley Caesar. Tickets start at $73.

Nothing Bundt Cakes is has several cakes for mom in their Mother's Day collection. Beginning in early May, residents can order a beautifully decorated bunt cake, bundlet or bundlet tower.

If you would like to submit information to be added to this list, send an email with details to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.